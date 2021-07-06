Riddhi Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in March 2021 up 22.6% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 up 141.55% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.
|Riddhi Corporate Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.10
|23.24
|21.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.10
|23.24
|21.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.01
|--
|6.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|12.66
|12.39
|Depreciation
|0.95
|0.92
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.88
|8.65
|2.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|1.02
|-0.24
|Other Income
|1.99
|0.73
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|1.74
|0.03
|Interest
|0.12
|0.22
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.53
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.93
|1.53
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.72
|0.38
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|1.14
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|1.14
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|11.38
|11.38
|11.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|1.01
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|1.01
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|1.01
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|1.01
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
