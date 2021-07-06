Riddhi Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in March 2021 up 22.6% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 up 141.55% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.