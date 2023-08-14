Riddhi Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.10 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.10 crore in June 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 42.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 up 52.09% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2023 up 7.13% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022.

Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months