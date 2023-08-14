English
    Riddhi Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.10 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.10 crore in June 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 42.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 up 52.09% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2023 up 7.13% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022.

    Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Riddhi Corporate Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.1051.1442.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.1051.1442.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.325.732.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2831.4327.83
    Depreciation5.294.725.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.234.263.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.985.003.58
    Other Income1.180.490.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.175.493.70
    Interest1.922.082.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.253.411.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.253.411.48
    Tax0.570.930.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.682.481.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.682.481.11
    Equity Share Capital11.8711.8711.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.422.160.97
    Diluted EPS1.422.150.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.422.160.97
    Diluted EPS1.422.150.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Riddhi Corp #Riddhi Corporate Services
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

