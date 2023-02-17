 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Riddhi Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.71 crore, up 74.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:Net Sales at Rs 56.71 crore in December 2022 up 74.64% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 up 27.05% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.
Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.
Riddhi Corporate Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations56.7149.4932.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.7149.4932.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods14.326.719.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.0630.0612.69
Depreciation5.025.114.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.033.172.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.274.443.58
Other Income0.230.540.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.504.984.05
Interest2.122.181.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.382.802.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.382.802.89
Tax0.800.550.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.582.252.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.582.252.16
Equity Share Capital11.3811.3811.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.271.981.90
Diluted EPS2.271.981.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.271.981.90
Diluted EPS2.271.981.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
