Riddhi Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.71 crore, up 74.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:Net Sales at Rs 56.71 crore in December 2022 up 74.64% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 up 27.05% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.
Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.
|Riddhi Corporate Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.71
|49.49
|32.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.71
|49.49
|32.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.32
|6.71
|9.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.06
|30.06
|12.69
|Depreciation
|5.02
|5.11
|4.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.03
|3.17
|2.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.27
|4.44
|3.58
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.54
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.50
|4.98
|4.05
|Interest
|2.12
|2.18
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.38
|2.80
|2.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.38
|2.80
|2.89
|Tax
|0.80
|0.55
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.58
|2.25
|2.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.58
|2.25
|2.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.38
|11.38
|11.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.98
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.98
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.98
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.98
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited