Riddhi Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in December 2021 up 39.74% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 89.23% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021 up 211.28% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020.
Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2020.
|Riddhi Corporate Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.47
|23.23
|23.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.47
|23.23
|23.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.65
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.14
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.69
|9.70
|12.66
|Depreciation
|4.23
|1.13
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|13.92
|8.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.58
|-1.66
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.47
|3.48
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.05
|1.83
|1.74
|Interest
|1.15
|0.18
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.89
|1.65
|1.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.89
|1.65
|1.53
|Tax
|0.73
|0.65
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.16
|1.00
|1.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.16
|1.00
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.38
|11.38
|11.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|0.88
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|0.88
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|0.88
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|0.88
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited