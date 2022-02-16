Riddhi Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in December 2021 up 39.74% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 89.23% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021 up 211.28% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020.

Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2020.