Riddhi Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.24 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.24 crore in December 2020 up 7.97% from Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 35.91% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020 up 4.31% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2019.

Riddhi Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2019.

