Rico Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.79 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.79 crore in September 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 412.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 52.69% from Rs. 8.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.67 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 60.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.41% over the last 12 months.