 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rico Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.79 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 497.79 crore in September 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 412.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 52.69% from Rs. 8.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.67 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 60.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.41% over the last 12 months.

Rico Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 497.79 476.37 412.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 497.79 476.37 412.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 331.07 303.71 267.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.79 11.27 -7.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.36 49.34 45.84
Depreciation 20.70 20.69 17.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.88 71.92 71.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.57 19.44 15.74
Other Income 7.40 7.14 7.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.97 26.58 22.90
Interest 10.59 9.24 9.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.38 17.34 13.44
Exceptional Items -0.21 -0.20 -0.95
P/L Before Tax 19.17 17.14 12.49
Tax 6.10 5.88 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.07 11.26 8.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.07 11.26 8.56
Equity Share Capital 13.53 13.53 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 0.83 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.97 0.83 0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 0.83 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.97 0.83 0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rico Auto
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.