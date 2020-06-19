Rico Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 281.41 crore, down 0.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 281.41 crore in March 2020 down 0.47% from Rs. 282.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2020 down 184.41% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2020 down 26.63% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2019.
Rico Auto shares closed at 33.15 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.
|Rico Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|281.41
|296.33
|282.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|281.41
|296.33
|282.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.71
|187.43
|201.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.46
|1.50
|1.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.48
|-3.72
|-15.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.01
|30.61
|27.37
|Depreciation
|15.39
|15.68
|11.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.89
|60.02
|48.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.53
|4.81
|8.26
|Other Income
|10.34
|7.79
|8.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|12.60
|16.44
|Interest
|8.18
|6.95
|7.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.37
|5.65
|8.59
|Exceptional Items
|-4.25
|-0.24
|-0.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.62
|5.41
|8.19
|Tax
|-2.80
|-2.15
|2.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.82
|7.56
|5.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.82
|7.56
|5.71
|Equity Share Capital
|13.53
|13.53
|13.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.56
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am