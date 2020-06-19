Rico Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 281.41 crore, down 0.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.41 crore in March 2020 down 0.47% from Rs. 282.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2020 down 184.41% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2020 down 26.63% from Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2019.

Rico Auto shares closed at 33.15 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.