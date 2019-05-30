Rico Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 282.75 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.75 crore in March 2019 down 4.61% from Rs. 296.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019 down 58.5% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.53 crore in March 2019 down 16.19% from Rs. 32.85 crore in March 2018.

Rico Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2018.

Rico Auto shares closed at 68.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -12.47% over the last 12 months.