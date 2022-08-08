 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rico Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.37 crore, up 40.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.37 crore in June 2022 up 40.53% from Rs. 338.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2022 up 583.26% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.27 crore in June 2022 up 70.71% from Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 48.50 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.08% over the last 12 months.

Rico Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.37 440.63 338.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.37 440.63 338.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 303.71 293.46 224.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.27 -5.85 -20.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.34 50.18 42.70
Depreciation 20.69 19.92 17.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.92 63.91 68.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.44 19.01 5.21
Other Income 7.14 4.87 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.58 23.88 9.79
Interest 9.24 8.80 8.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.34 15.08 1.32
Exceptional Items -0.20 -0.27 -4.22
P/L Before Tax 17.14 14.81 -2.90
Tax 5.88 4.71 -0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.26 10.10 -2.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.26 10.10 -2.33
Equity Share Capital 13.53 13.53 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.75 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.75 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.75 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.75 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

