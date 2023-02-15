 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rico Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 458.90 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:Net Sales at Rs 458.90 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 411.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 38.83 crore in December 2021.
Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021. Rico Auto shares closed at 81.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.34% returns over the last 6 months and 105.84% over the last 12 months.
Rico Auto
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations458.90497.79411.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations458.90497.79411.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials297.14331.07287.73
Purchase of Traded Goods----2.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.33-9.79-23.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.4153.3648.86
Depreciation23.4220.7018.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.5079.8861.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7622.5716.42
Other Income5.227.403.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9829.9719.89
Interest12.3210.599.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6619.389.95
Exceptional Items-0.22-0.21-0.04
P/L Before Tax11.4419.179.91
Tax4.136.103.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3113.076.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3113.076.53
Equity Share Capital13.5313.5313.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.540.970.48
Diluted EPS0.540.970.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.540.970.48
Diluted EPS0.540.970.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rico Auto
first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm