Rico Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.98 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 592.98 crore in September 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 477.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in September 2022 up 30.78% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.12 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 45.80 crore in September 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 60.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.41% over the last 12 months.

Rico Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 592.98 563.46 477.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 592.98 563.46 477.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 349.94 343.99 296.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.03 -1.03 -27.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.16 70.17 66.78
Depreciation 26.19 25.43 22.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.94 103.73 100.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.72 21.17 18.11
Other Income 5.21 4.68 5.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.93 25.85 23.34
Interest 12.43 10.69 10.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.50 15.16 12.70
Exceptional Items -0.58 -0.20 -1.38
P/L Before Tax 18.92 14.96 11.32
Tax 10.23 6.49 4.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.69 8.47 6.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.69 8.47 6.78
Minority Interest 0.02 -0.03 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.71 8.44 6.66
Equity Share Capital 13.53 13.53 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 0.62 0.49
Diluted EPS 0.64 0.62 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 0.62 0.49
Diluted EPS 0.64 0.62 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
