    Rico Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 602.98 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 602.98 crore in March 2023 up 17.45% from Rs. 513.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.90 crore in March 2023 up 196.34% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.12 crore in March 2023 up 47.93% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.

    Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2022.

    Rico Auto shares closed at 78.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 127.23% over the last 12 months.

    Rico Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations602.98548.46513.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations602.98548.46513.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials313.43321.07306.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks50.25-15.12-1.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.5579.2569.15
    Depreciation30.9329.5123.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.86107.3594.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9626.4020.39
    Other Income6.231.475.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1927.8725.44
    Interest15.0714.9910.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.1212.8815.08
    Exceptional Items-0.12-0.22-0.27
    P/L Before Tax27.0012.6614.81
    Tax1.092.736.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.919.938.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.919.938.72
    Minority Interest-0.01--0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.909.938.74
    Equity Share Capital13.5313.5313.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.710.65
    Diluted EPS1.910.710.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.710.65
    Diluted EPS1.910.710.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
