Rico Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 602.98 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 602.98 crore in March 2023 up 17.45% from Rs. 513.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.90 crore in March 2023 up 196.34% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.12 crore in March 2023 up 47.93% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2022.

Rico Auto shares closed at 78.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 127.23% over the last 12 months.