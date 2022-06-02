Rico Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.39 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 483.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2022 down 16.76% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022 up 2.49% from Rs. 48.23 crore in March 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 38.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.