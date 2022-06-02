 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rico Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.39 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 483.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2022 down 16.76% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022 up 2.49% from Rs. 48.23 crore in March 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 38.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.

Rico Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.39 473.22 483.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.39 473.22 483.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.35 302.90 293.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.20 -30.94 -14.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.15 68.77 66.51
Depreciation 23.99 22.43 23.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.71 88.76 96.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.39 21.30 17.47
Other Income 5.05 3.11 7.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.44 24.41 24.92
Interest 10.36 11.37 8.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.08 13.04 16.22
Exceptional Items -0.27 -0.12 -1.73
P/L Before Tax 14.81 12.92 14.49
Tax 6.09 3.44 3.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.72 9.48 10.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.72 9.48 10.60
Minority Interest 0.02 -0.06 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.74 9.42 10.50
Equity Share Capital 13.53 13.53 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.70 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.70 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.70 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.70 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
