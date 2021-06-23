Rico Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore, up 46.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore in March 2021 up 46.1% from Rs. 330.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2021 up 357.35% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.23 crore in March 2021 up 57.51% from Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2020.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Rico Auto shares closed at 47.25 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.16% returns over the last 6 months and 41.68% over the last 12 months.