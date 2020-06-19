Rico Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 330.71 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.71 crore in March 2020 down 4.9% from Rs. 347.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2020 down 162.2% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2020 down 8.21% from Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2019.

Rico Auto shares closed at 33.15 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.