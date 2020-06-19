Rico Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 330.71 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 330.71 crore in March 2020 down 4.9% from Rs. 347.76 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2020 down 162.2% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2020 down 8.21% from Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2019.
Rico Auto shares closed at 33.15 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -46.53% over the last 12 months.
|Rico Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|330.71
|342.38
|347.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|330.71
|342.38
|347.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.06
|168.67
|196.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.26
|3.77
|-1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.01
|43.92
|39.45
|Depreciation
|19.95
|20.73
|14.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.83
|93.12
|87.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|12.17
|10.49
|Other Income
|8.55
|5.94
|8.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.67
|18.11
|18.77
|Interest
|9.11
|7.82
|8.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.56
|10.29
|9.93
|Exceptional Items
|-4.38
|-0.35
|-0.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.82
|9.94
|9.43
|Tax
|1.02
|-0.68
|3.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.84
|10.62
|5.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.84
|10.62
|5.85
|Minority Interest
|-0.24
|0.13
|-0.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.08
|10.75
|6.56
|Equity Share Capital
|13.53
|13.53
|13.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.78
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.78
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.78
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.78
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am