Rico Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.46 crore, up 42.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.46 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 395.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022 up 833.91% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.28 crore in June 2022 up 47.31% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 48.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

Rico Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.46 513.39 395.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.46 513.39 395.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 343.99 306.35 217.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.03 -1.20 -3.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.17 69.15 61.21
Depreciation 25.43 23.99 21.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.73 94.71 91.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.17 20.39 7.41
Other Income 4.68 5.05 5.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.85 25.44 13.11
Interest 10.69 10.36 9.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.16 15.08 3.31
Exceptional Items -0.20 -0.27 -4.38
P/L Before Tax 14.96 14.81 -1.07
Tax 6.49 6.09 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.47 8.72 -1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.47 8.72 -1.21
Minority Interest -0.03 0.02 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.44 8.74 -1.15
Equity Share Capital 13.53 13.53 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.65 -0.08
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.65 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.65 -0.08
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.65 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
