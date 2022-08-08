Rico Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.46 crore, up 42.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.46 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 395.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022 up 833.91% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.28 crore in June 2022 up 47.31% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2021.

Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Rico Auto shares closed at 48.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.