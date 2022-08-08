English
    Rico Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.46 crore, up 42.48% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.46 crore in June 2022 up 42.48% from Rs. 395.46 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022 up 833.91% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.28 crore in June 2022 up 47.31% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2021.

    Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

    Rico Auto shares closed at 48.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

    Rico Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.46513.39395.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.46513.39395.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials343.99306.35217.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.03-1.20-3.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.1769.1561.21
    Depreciation25.4323.9921.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.7394.7191.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1720.397.41
    Other Income4.685.055.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8525.4413.11
    Interest10.6910.369.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1615.083.31
    Exceptional Items-0.20-0.27-4.38
    P/L Before Tax14.9614.81-1.07
    Tax6.496.090.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.478.72-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.478.72-1.21
    Minority Interest-0.030.020.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.448.74-1.15
    Equity Share Capital13.5313.5313.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.65-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.620.65-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.65-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.620.65-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
