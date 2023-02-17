 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rico Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 473.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 46.84 crore in December 2021.

Rico Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 548.46 592.98 473.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 548.46 592.98 473.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 321.07 349.94 302.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.12 1.03 -30.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.25 75.16 68.77
Depreciation 29.51 26.19 22.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.35 113.94 88.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.40 26.72 21.30
Other Income 1.47 5.21 3.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.87 31.93 24.41
Interest 14.99 12.43 11.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.88 19.50 13.04
Exceptional Items -0.22 -0.58 -0.12
P/L Before Tax 12.66 18.92 12.92
Tax 2.73 10.23 3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.93 8.69 9.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.93 8.69 9.48
Minority Interest -- 0.02 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.93 8.71 9.42
Equity Share Capital 13.53 13.53 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.64 0.70
Diluted EPS 0.71 0.64 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.64 0.70
Diluted EPS 0.71 0.64 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
