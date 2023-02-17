Rico Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.46 crore in December 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 473.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 46.84 crore in December 2021.