Rico Auto Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 342.38 crore, up 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.38 crore in December 2019 up 2.34% from Rs. 334.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2019 down 0.46% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.84 crore in December 2019 down 4.73% from Rs. 40.77 crore in December 2018.

Rico Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2018.

Rico Auto shares closed at 43.10 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.00% over the last 12 months.