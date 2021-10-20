Richirich Inven Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 31.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 31.97% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 80.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 2.59 on October 19, 2021 (BSE)