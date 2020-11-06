Richirich Inven Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 25.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 37.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 3.90 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 145.28% returns over the last 6 months and 70.31% over the last 12 months.