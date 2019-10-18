Richirich Inven Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 17.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Richirich Inventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2019 down 17.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 2542.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.
Richirich Inven shares closed at 2.58 on October 10, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:57 am