Richirich Inven Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 17.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2019 down 17.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 2542.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 2.58 on October 10, 2019 (BSE)