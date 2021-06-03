Richirich Inven Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 143.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 143.55% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 147.24% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 2.31 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)