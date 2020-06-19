Richirich Inven Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 26.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 26.27% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 10.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 1.85 on June 10, 2020 (BSE)