Richirich Inven Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 41% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 543.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 2.40 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 12 months.