Richirich Inven Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 19.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Richirich Inventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 19.87% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 173.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 3.70 on July 12, 2019 (BSE)