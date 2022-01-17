Richirich Inven Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 29.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 29.5% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 75.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 4.06 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 88.84% returns over the last 6 months