Richirich Inven Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 27.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 27.21% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 858.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 4.18 on January 28, 2021 (BSE)