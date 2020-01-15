Richirich Inven Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 19.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2019 down 19.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 up 155.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Richirich Inven EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Richirich Inven shares closed at 1.95 on January 07, 2020 (BSE)