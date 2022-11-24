Richfield Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 91.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 222.04% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 220% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.72 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)