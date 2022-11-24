English
    Richfield Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.09% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Richfield Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 91.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 222.04% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 220% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.72 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

    Richfield Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.060.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.060.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.020.090.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.000.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.030.05
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.030.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.030.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.030.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.030.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.030.05
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.090.14
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.090.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.090.14
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.090.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 24, 2022 06:22 pm