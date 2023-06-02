Richfield Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 509.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 509.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 1753.2% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Richfield Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 9.15 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)