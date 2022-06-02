Richfield Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 81.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 81.1% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.31 on November 30, 2021 (BSE)