Richfield Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 72.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 72.66% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 420.06% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.72 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)