Richfield Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 42.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2021 down 42.7% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 95.61% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Richfield Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.31 on July 27, 2021 (BSE)