Richfield Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 682.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.