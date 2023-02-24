Richfield Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 682.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Richfield Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.72 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)