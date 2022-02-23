Richfield Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 88.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 96.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 96.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Richfield Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 8.31 on November 30, 2021 (BSE)