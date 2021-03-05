Richfield Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 489.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2020 up 489.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 233814.03% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Richfield Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Richfield Fin shares closed at 7.20 on November 23, 2020 (BSE)