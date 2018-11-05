Rich Universe Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 22.34% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2018 down 22.34% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 up 10% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Rich Universe shares closed at 4.09 on March 26, 2018 (BSE)