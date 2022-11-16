English
    Riba Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.67 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riba Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.67 crore in September 2022 down 3.65% from Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

    Riba Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2021.

    Riba Textiles shares closed at 41.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.24% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.

    Riba Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.6759.4358.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.6759.4358.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.2135.7839.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.211.000.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.61-4.89-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.402.292.23
    Depreciation1.181.051.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.9021.9912.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.162.223.02
    Other Income0.170.240.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.332.463.09
    Interest1.260.911.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.071.551.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.071.551.68
    Tax0.370.490.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.701.061.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.701.061.36
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.101.41
    Diluted EPS1.761.101.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.101.41
    Diluted EPS1.761.101.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Riba Textiles #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am