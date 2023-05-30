English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Riba Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.55 crore, down 12.2% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riba Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.55 crore in March 2023 down 12.2% from Rs. 76.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 202.27% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2023 up 50.94% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2022.

    Riba Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2022.

    Riba Textiles shares closed at 41.66 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.89% over the last 12 months.

    Riba Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.5559.0476.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.5559.0476.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1046.2832.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.982.172.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.56-2.524.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.792.342.54
    Depreciation1.011.221.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.527.4230.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.592.143.60
    Other Income-0.370.090.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.222.223.74
    Interest1.201.131.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.021.102.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.021.102.25
    Tax1.170.310.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.850.791.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.850.791.27
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.990.821.32
    Diluted EPS3.990.821.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.990.821.32
    Diluted EPS3.990.821.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Riba Textiles #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am