Riba Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.55 crore, down 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.55 crore in March 2023 down 12.2% from Rs. 76.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 202.27% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2023 up 50.94% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2022.

Riba Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2022.

Riba Textiles shares closed at 41.66 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.89% over the last 12 months.