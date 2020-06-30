Riba Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore in March 2020 down 7.89% from Rs. 57.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 77.26% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2020 down 40.91% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2019.

Riba Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2019.

Riba Textiles shares closed at 56.40 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 86.14% returns over the last 6 months and 3.58% over the last 12 months.