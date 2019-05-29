Riba Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore, up 35.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore in March 2019 up 35.58% from Rs. 42.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2019 down 11.69% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2019 down 9.06% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2018.

Riba Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2018.

Riba Textiles shares closed at 105.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 18.82% over the last 12 months.