    Riba Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore, down 13.39% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riba Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore in June 2023 down 13.39% from Rs. 59.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.26% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

    Riba Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

    Riba Textiles shares closed at 52.46 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.34% returns over the last 6 months and 38.60% over the last 12 months.

    Riba Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4867.5559.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4867.5559.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9725.1035.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.994.981.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.323.56-4.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.322.792.29
    Depreciation1.141.011.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8323.5221.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.546.592.22
    Other Income0.19-0.370.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.736.222.46
    Interest1.241.200.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.495.021.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.495.021.55
    Tax0.431.170.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.063.851.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.063.851.06
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.991.10
    Diluted EPS1.103.991.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.991.10
    Diluted EPS1.103.991.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

