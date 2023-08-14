Riba Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore, down 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore in June 2023 down 13.39% from Rs. 59.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.26% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

Riba Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

Riba Textiles shares closed at 52.46 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.34% returns over the last 6 months and 38.60% over the last 12 months.