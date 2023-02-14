Riba Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.04 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.04 crore in December 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 55.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 7.84% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.