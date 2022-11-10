RHI Magnesita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 599.14 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.88% from Rs. 431.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.44 crore in September 2022 up 66.8% from Rs. 42.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.64 crore in September 2022 up 57.05% from Rs. 65.99 crore in September 2021.

RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in September 2021.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 636.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.64% returns over the last 6 months and 83.98% over the last 12 months.