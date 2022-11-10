 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RHI Magnesita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 599.14 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 599.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.88% from Rs. 431.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.44 crore in September 2022 up 66.8% from Rs. 42.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.64 crore in September 2022 up 57.05% from Rs. 65.99 crore in September 2021.

RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in September 2021.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 636.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.64% returns over the last 6 months and 83.98% over the last 12 months.

RHI Magnesita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 599.14 600.55 431.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 599.14 600.55 431.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 252.07 206.04 152.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 220.19 182.71 180.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.59 -26.41 -61.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.02 38.08 30.14
Depreciation 9.27 9.10 8.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.72 85.03 64.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.47 106.00 57.04
Other Income 3.91 4.11 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.37 110.10 57.79
Interest -1.53 -0.12 -0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.90 110.23 58.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.90 110.23 58.73
Tax 24.46 28.34 15.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.45 81.89 42.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.45 81.89 42.83
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 5.09 2.66
Diluted EPS 4.44 5.09 2.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 5.09 2.66
Diluted EPS 4.44 5.09 2.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RHI Magnesita #RHI Magnesita India
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.