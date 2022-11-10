English
    RHI Magnesita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 599.14 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 599.14 crore in September 2022 up 38.88% from Rs. 431.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.44 crore in September 2022 up 66.8% from Rs. 42.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.64 crore in September 2022 up 57.05% from Rs. 65.99 crore in September 2021.

    RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in September 2021.

    RHI Magnesita shares closed at 636.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.64% returns over the last 6 months and 83.98% over the last 12 months.

    RHI Magnesita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations599.14600.55431.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations599.14600.55431.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials252.07206.04152.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods220.19182.71180.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.59-26.41-61.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0238.0830.14
    Depreciation9.279.108.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.7285.0364.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.47106.0057.04
    Other Income3.914.110.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.37110.1057.79
    Interest-1.53-0.12-0.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.90110.2358.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.90110.2358.73
    Tax24.4628.3415.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.4581.8942.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.4581.8942.83
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.445.092.66
    Diluted EPS4.445.092.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.445.092.66
    Diluted EPS4.445.092.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

