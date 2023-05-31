RHI Magnesita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 640.28 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 640.28 crore in March 2023 up 8.79% from Rs. 588.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 638.56 crore in March 2023 down 742.91% from Rs. 99.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.08 crore in March 2023 down 57.52% from Rs. 139.08 crore in March 2022.

    RHI Magnesita shares closed at 683.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.

    RHI Magnesita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations640.28643.88588.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations640.28643.88588.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials241.54200.97208.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods178.12121.04156.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.77103.15-31.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.8039.8034.41
    Depreciation13.4110.009.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.7286.9783.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4781.95127.95
    Other Income5.214.341.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6786.29129.88
    Interest14.817.45-0.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8678.84130.14
    Exceptional Items-660.68----
    P/L Before Tax-629.8278.84130.14
    Tax8.7420.4130.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-638.5658.4499.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-638.5658.4499.32
    Equity Share Capital18.8016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-34.183.636.17
    Diluted EPS-34.183.636.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-34.183.636.17
    Diluted EPS-34.183.636.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RHI Magnesita #RHI Magnesita India
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am