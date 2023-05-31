RHI Magnesita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 640.28 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 640.28 crore in March 2023 up 8.79% from Rs. 588.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 638.56 crore in March 2023 down 742.91% from Rs. 99.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.08 crore in March 2023 down 57.52% from Rs. 139.08 crore in March 2022.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 683.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.