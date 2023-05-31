RHI Magnesita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 640.28 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:
Net Sales at Rs 640.28 crore in March 2023 up 8.79% from Rs. 588.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 638.56 crore in March 2023 down 742.91% from Rs. 99.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.08 crore in March 2023 down 57.52% from Rs. 139.08 crore in March 2022.
RHI Magnesita shares closed at 683.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.
|RHI Magnesita India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|640.28
|643.88
|588.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|640.28
|643.88
|588.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|241.54
|200.97
|208.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|178.12
|121.04
|156.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.77
|103.15
|-31.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.80
|39.80
|34.41
|Depreciation
|13.41
|10.00
|9.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.72
|86.97
|83.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.47
|81.95
|127.95
|Other Income
|5.21
|4.34
|1.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.67
|86.29
|129.88
|Interest
|14.81
|7.45
|-0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.86
|78.84
|130.14
|Exceptional Items
|-660.68
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-629.82
|78.84
|130.14
|Tax
|8.74
|20.41
|30.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-638.56
|58.44
|99.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-638.56
|58.44
|99.32
|Equity Share Capital
|18.80
|16.10
|16.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.18
|3.63
|6.17
|Diluted EPS
|-34.18
|3.63
|6.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.18
|3.63
|6.17
|Diluted EPS
|-34.18
|3.63
|6.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited